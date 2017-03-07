Former iCarly star Miranda Cosgrove has booked a series regular role in NBC’s space-travel comedy pilot Spaced Out, from the Undateable duo of creator/executive producer Adam Sztykiel and executive producer Bill Lawrence.

Written by Sztykiel and directed by Ruben Fleischer, Spaced Out, from WBTV and Lawrence’s studio-based Doozer, is a workplace comedy that centers on a working-class genius and his struggles to fit in with an established team — all made more difficult when their job is building a rocket to Mars. Cosgrove will play Casey, a brilliant and enthusiastic software engineer who shares her co-workers’ dream of sending humans to Mars.

Sztykiel executive produces with Doozer’s Lawrence and Jeff Ingold.

Cosgrove, best known for her starring role as Carly Shay on all six seasons of Nickelodeon’s hit teen sitcom iCarly, most recently co-starred on the NBC comedy series Crowded.