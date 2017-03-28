The Real O’Neals co-star Matt Shively has been set as the lead and Christine Woods as the female lead in NBC’s space-travel comedy pilot Spaced Out, from the Undateable duo of creator/executive producer Adam Sztykiel and executive producer Bill Lawrence. For Shively, the casting is in second position to ABC’s softly rated sophomore family comedy series The Real O’Neals, which is not expected to get a third season.

Written by Sztykiel and directed by Ruben Fleischer, Spaced Out, from WBTV and Lawrence’s studio-based Doozer, is a workplace comedy that centers on a working-class genius, Peter Gibbons (Shively), and his struggles to fit in with an established team — all made more difficult when their job is building a rocket to Mars.

Shively’s Peter Gibbons, the newest member of the propulsion team at Space One, is like a kid in a candy store. After working in his father’s body shop, Peter’s now living his dream as the new team leader of the company sending the first unmanned rocket to Mars. Woods will play Maxine “Max” Donovan, Space One’s alpha female engineer. Max is a born leader who’s not a happy camper when her boss appoints the new guy as the team leader. Shively and Woods join previously cast Miranda Cosgrove, Donald Faison and Ken Kirby.

Sztykiel executive produces with Doozer’s Lawrence and Jeff Ingold.

This marks Woods’ return to NBC where she starred in Perfect Couples and recurred on Go On. Woods appeared in Macon Blair-directed I Don’t Feel At Home In This World Anymore, which took the U.S. Grand Jury Prize at the 2017 Sundance Film Festival. She will next be seen co-starring in Netflix feature Handsome opposite Jeff Garlin. She’s repped by Gersh and attorney Melissa Rogal. Shively is repped by Gersh, RKM and Felker Toczek Suddleson Abramson.