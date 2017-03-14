Scrubs alum Donald Faison and Ken Kirby have booked series regular roles in NBC’s space-travel comedy pilot Spaced Out, from the Undateable duo of creator/executive producer Adam Sztykiel and executive producer Bill Lawrence.

Written by Sztykiel and directed by Ruben Fleischer, Spaced Out, from WBTV and Lawrence’s studio-based Doozer, is a workplace comedy that centers on a working-class genius and his struggles to fit in with an established team — all made more difficult when their job is building a rocket to Mars.

Faison will play Dicky Quinlan, the blue-collar manufacturing guy who builds what “the nerds think up.” The engineers find Dicky intimidating, as he takes the separation between manufacturing and engineering very seriously. He shares the engineers’ passion for the mission; he just doesn’t want to hang out with them in his spare time. Kirby will play Jet Fu. A rock star in electrical engineering, the supremely confident Jet Fu is a great addition to the team, until he makes the mistake of questioning the Space One dress code.

Best known for his role as Dr. Christopher Turk on nine seasons of the Emmy-nominated comedy series Scrubs, Faison recently wrapped production on Netflix feature Little Evil, opposite Adam Scott, Evangeline Lilly and Chris D’Elia. He previously starred in TV Land’s The Exes for five seasons. Faison also hosts GSN game show Winsanity, which goes into production on a second season later this month. He’s repped by UTA and Primary Wave Entertainment.

Kirby was recently seen in the popular webseries The Gay and Wondrous Life of Caleb Gallo. He’s repped by Gersh and McKeon/Myones Entertainment.