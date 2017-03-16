EXCLUSIVE: Universal Pictures is optioning the Daniel Kunka spec script Space Race, with 10 Cloverfield Lane’s Dan Trachtenberg attached to direct. Dylan Clark will produce and this marks his first major solo acquisition after partner Scott Stuber’s departure to head feature film at Netflix. Kunka and Trachtenberg teamed on Crime of the Century, which is currently in development at Universal with Chris Morgan producing. Trachtenberg will produce with Clark, who produced the upcoming War For The Planet of the Apes.

The spec logline is being kept under wraps, but it’s described as a high concept with four-quadrant tent pole potential. This is a homecoming of sorts for Kunka, who was a Universal intern and then a story editor under Clark while he was serving as a production executive at the studio. Brian Williams brought the project to Clark and will oversee production. EVP of Production Jon Mone will oversee production for Universal.

Kunka and Trachtenberg are represented by ICM Partners. Trachtenberg is repped by Oasis Media Group and Gang, Tyre, Ramer & Brown; and Kunka by Madhouse Entertainment and Sean Marks.