EXCLUSIVE: Sony has purchased the spec Fragment, described as “a contained sci-fi thriller” in the vein of Predator meets Lost, which was written by Noah Griffith and Daniel Stewart. The project was picked up for producer Josh Bratman. The screenwriters are also the writing duo on Spike TV’s The Mist, which is based on the Stephen King novella about a town covered in a weird mist before they find out what has been unleashed on them. Bratman (Fright Night) used to work for Mike De Luca, Sony’s former head of production, and is based on the lot in a first-look deal.

Stewart is a former Sony employee and left his job in the legal department to join the writers room on The Mist. This is both his and writing partner Griffith’s first feature sale. Both will get executive producing credit.

Lauren Abrahams and Maia Eyre are the execs overseeing for the studio.

The feature is based on a short film with the same that they put together two years ago. The short actually went viral.

The deal was negotiated by The Gotham Group, CAA and Darren Trattner at Jackoway Tyerman Wertheimer Austen Mandelbaum Morris & Klein.