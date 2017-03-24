Sony Pictures Television Networks has taken UK linear rights to Lionsgate’s Orange Is The New Black. The series, about engaged Brooklynite Piper Chapman (Taylor Schilling), whose decade-old relationship with drug-runner Alex (Laura Prepon) results in her arrest and year-long detention in a federal penitentiary, will have its broadcast premiere on Sony Channel UK. Season one of the series will launch with a double bill in the territory every Wednesday from April 19. “We recognize the demand for premium content that appeals to a broad audience, which is exactly what Orange Is The New Black offers,” said Kate Marsh, SPTN’s Exec VP, Western Europe, International Networks. “It is widely recognized as a must-see series that we’re pleased to make part of our offering on Sony Channel.”

REX/Shutterstock

The British Academy of Television and Arts has announced the date for its TV Awards for May 14 and has also cinched a new title sponsor for the ceremony. Virgin TV will sponsor the BAFTA TV Awards and the two companies have inked a three-year partnership. As part of the deal, Virgin TV will launch a new award at the ceremony on May 14 called Virgin TV’s Must-See Moment This will be the only award at the ceremony voted by the British public and celebrates moments from television programmes that got the nation talking in 2016. This year’s ceremony will take place at London’s Royal Albert Hall, just like the BAFTA Film Awards did. It’s a new location for the event, which has been held at the Royal Opera House for a number of years.

The Project Runway franchise is heading to Latin America and Brazil via Lifetime Latin America following a pan-regional broadcast agreement between FremantleMedia International and the network. The deal, which comprises of more than 110 hours of content, will see Lifetime Latin America take the first window to the Weinstein Company-produced titles and its key extensions. All episodes from season 11 onwards of the franchise’s flagship show, Project Runway, are included in the deal as well as all three seasons of Project Runway: Junior and the first season of Fashion Startup, which features ambitious fashion entrepreneurs as they fight for the chance to secure funds from a panel of expert investors.

All3Media International has confirmed a raft of new appointments in its London headquarters as part of the company’s ongoing expansion. Sonja Underwood has been appointed to the role of Head of Marketing, reporting to Rachel Glaister, who has been elevated to EVP of International Brands and Press. In the Commercial Development team, Kate Potter joins as Insight Manager, reporting to Veronica Pottinen, Head of Insight. All3Media International has also expanded its Acquisitions team with the appointment of a dedicated Scripted Acquisitions Executive. Reporting to David Swetman, elevated to VP Acquisitions, Laura White joins from literary scouting agency Rosalind Ramsay. The company has also created the new position of Head of Business Affairs, reporting to Andrea Dunn, EVP Legal and Business Affairs, which will be announced shortly.

DCD Rights has scored a multi-territory deal with SundanceTV Global for new international drama Acceptable Risk ahead of its launch at MIPTV. The agreement will see the 6×60 series air on SundanceTV Global later this year across multiple territories including Central and Eastern Europe, Dutch-speaking Benelux, Iberia, Latin America, MENA, Asia and Sub-Saharan Africa. The Irish-Canadian co-production stars Elaine Cassidy (No Offence) where she plays a woman who comes to realize that she didn’t know her husband as well as she thought she did before he was murdered. Saffron Moon and Facet4 Media produce in association with Acorn Media Enterprises for RTE Ireland. It’s due to launch on RTE later this year.