Sol Negrin, five-time Emmy-nominated cinematographer, best known for his work on Kojak (1974-77) and St. Elsewhere (1982), died on March 20, ASC publicist Leonard Marpurgo confirmed. He was 88.

Born in New York City, after planning to become a naval architect, he decided to pursue his love for photography in the movie industry, starting as a camera assistant from 1948 to 1960. Negrin then became a camera operator on the TV series The Naked City, The Defenders, Car 54, Where Are You? and The Patty Duke Show, as well as feature films like Frankenstein Meets the Spacemonster to Where’s Poppa? and Across 110th Street.

Negrin earned five Emmy nominations, three for episodes of Kojak (1975, 1976, 1977), one for the TV movie The Last Tenant (1978), and one for an episode of the series Baker’s Dozen (1982). He also earned four CLIO Awards, was twice president of the International Cinematographer’s Guild Local 644 and received the American Society of Cinematographers President’s Award.

As a director of photography, Negrin’s feature film credits include The Concert for Bangladesh, Amazing Grace (1974), Proof of the Man and Parades. He also contributed additional cinematography to films like Crazy Joe, Superman (1972), Coming to America, King Kong (1976), Jaws 2 (1978), A Forgotten Tune for the Flute (1987) and Robocop (1981).

Negrin taught Advanced Cinematography at NYU, The School Of Visual Arts, and Five Towns College for more than a decade.

He is survived by his wife of 16 years, Betty (Paradisin) Negrin, his son, Michael Negrin, his daughter-in-law Cari Lutz, and granddaughters Sophia and Natasha, as well as his step children Bill Paradisin, Anne Marie Paradisin, Rich Paradisin, Vicky Paradisin, Shelley Paradisin (Jim Vignato), and step grand-children Catherine, Beth, James, Shane, Emma, Genevieve, Jimmy, Jake and Ryan.