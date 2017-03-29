Last year at CinemaCon there was a lot of blatant Screening Room bashing going on by filmmakers and executives, however, this year there’s only been hints dropped at sessions when it comes to the film community’s thoughts on the studios’ push for premium VOD. On opening night before Sony’s presentation, there was an exhibition reel that played featuring directors like Ava DuVernay extolling the theatrical experience.

Today at the Focus Features lunch, The Beguiled director Sofia Coppola was very straight-up in closing her part of Focus’ session: “I hope people see it in the theater, where it was meant to be seen.”

Coppola said that she wanted to make a version of Thomas Cullinan’s book “from the woman’s point of view” after being a fan of the 1971 Don Siegel film starring Clint Eastwood. “There was a lot of sexual tension in the south,” said Coppola about the story which follows a wounded Yankee soldier (in her film played by Colin Farrell) taking refuge at a Southern girls’ boarding school run by Nicole Kidman’s character.

Farrell was the only guy on set, but he didn’t have a problem with that. “I grew up with two sisters, a strong mother, and strong grandmother who was seamstress.” He then went off on a tangent about how she could make any dress “out of a Cosmopolitan” magazine for the girls in his Dublin neighborhood. “There’s a point, I swear,” said Farrell.

Kirsten Dunst who was also present at The Beguiled session, regaled how great it was “to grow up in the industry together” with Coppola, having been directed by her in her feature directorial debut 1999’s The Virgin Suicides. Adds the Fargo actress, “She throws me a look, and I know what to do.”

The Beguiled is one of those rumored titles to be headed to this year’s Cannes Film Festival.