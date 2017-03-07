Sleepy Hollow alum Lance Gross has booked a series regular role opposite Meaghan Rath in The Trustee, ABC’s comedic one-hour pilot from The Smurfs writers Jay Scherick and David Ronn, Warner Bros. TV and Elizabeth Banks and Max Handelman’s studio-based Brownstone Productions.

Written by Scherick and Ronn and directed by Michael Engler, The Trustee is described as a fun, female buddy cop comedy about Eliza Radley (Rath), a driven but stubborn detective who finds unlikely help from her precinct’s trustee, a larger-than-life ex-con finishing out her prison sentence doing menial tasks for the police department. Although these two have completely opposing views on crime and punishment, an entertaining and successful partnership is born. Gross will play police detective J.D. Hayes, who’s not only a colleague of Radley, he’s also dating her. He delights in her toughness but is not so thrilled when an old tragedy threatens their relationship, which he wants to take to the next level.

Gross recently played the series regular role of FBI boss Daniel Reynolds on Sleepy Hollow, starred as Agent Marcus Finley in the NBC drama Crisis and was a series regular on Tyler Perry’s House of Payne on TBS. He’s repped by WME, MGMT Entertainment and Meyer Downs.

Related2017 ABC Pilots