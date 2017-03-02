Skylar Astin is set to join Brenton Thwaites in writer-director Eric Bress’ supernatural psychological thriller Ghosts Of War. The film follows five American soldiers assigned to hold a French mansion against the Nazis in 1944 and find themselves in a hell of their own when forced to battle the spirits of a family murdered there. Astin will play Eugene Genesee, the book-smart soldier that doesn’t fit in with the others but is indispensable for breaking down who and what their enemy is and what it’s capable of. Miscellaneous Entertainment’s D. Todd Shepherd, George Waud, Joe Simpson, and Shelley Madison are the producers of this project. Astin, repped by UTA and Principal Entertainment, currently stars in Epix’s presidential comedy series Graves, opposite Nick Nolte and will be seen in the upcoming film Speech & Debate from Vertical Entertainment.

REX/Shutterstock

Australian actor Dustin Clare has boarded Legendary/Universal’s sequel Pacific Rim Uprising alongside previously announced John Boyega, Scott Eastwood, Jing Tian, Cailee Spaeny and Adria Arjona. Steven S. DeKnight is directing the project, which is based on a world created by Guillermo del Toro and Travis Beacham. Thomas Tull, Mary Parent, Jon Jashni, and del Toro will produce the actioner as well as Boyega and Femi Oguns. Cale Boyter is the exec producing the pic, which will bow in theaters February 23. Clare’s credits include McLeod’s Daughters, Starz series Spartacus and the film Sunday. His reps are UTA, Silverlining Management, and Independent Management Company in Australia.