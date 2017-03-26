Illumination and Universal Pictures’ animated let’s-put-on-a-show show Sing has reached the $600M mark at global turnstiles. The current split on the Garth Jennings-directed charmer is $269.7M domestic with $330.3M at the international box office. That makes for a nice round milestone through Sunday. Sing had passed $500M last month.

The movie, featuring the voices of Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon, Taron Egerton and Scarlett Johansson, world premiered at last year’s Toronto International Film Festival in September and began offshore rollout in early December before bowing Stateside later that month. The current weekend tuned up $4.6M in 32 markets, primarily driven by Japan.

The Top 5 international plays are the UK ($35.4M), China ($30.5M), France ($22.9M), Australia ($21.3M) and Germany ($20.2M).

This is Illumination’s 6th fully animated feature and was the company’s second original film of 2016 following the global success of summer blockbuster comedy The Secret Life Of Pets.

The encore, Sing 2, will be released on Christmas Day, 2020. Next up for Chris Meledandri’s Illumination and Universal is the Despicable Me threequel which goes out on June 30.

In all, Illumination’s films have grossed more than $4.6B in worldwide box office. Additional upcoming releases are a newly-imagined version of Dr. Seuss’ How The Grinch Stole Christmas, starring Benedict Cumberbatch, which is set for November 2018; The Secret Life Of Pets 2 in July 2019; and Minions 2 in July 2020.