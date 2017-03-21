There were certainly a few awkward moments and some less than smooth moves but with Olympian Simone Biles, the legendary Charo, Nancy Kerrigan, just engaged Bachelor Nick Viall and Mr. T among the celebs, the latest season opener of Dancing With The Stars (2.0/7) had a sure step last night.

Now, the two-hour DWTS wasn’t the top rated show of the night, that went to a two-hour The Voice (2.4/8), but the ABC competition series did have that rare Big 4 honor of actually rising from its last comparable debut. The Season 24 premiere of DWTS was up 11% among adults 18-49 from the Season 22 opener of March 21 last year, as well as being steady with its Season 23 debut of September 12, 2016. With Voice dipping 8% from last week, DWTS also closed the gap with its NBC rival – and was the most watched show of the night with 11.94 million tuning in

Having said that, the Comcast-owned net’s heavyweight plus its 10 PM lead-out Taken (1.0/4) secured NBC the top spot among the key demo with a 1.9/7 to ABC’s 1.6/7. The Disney-owned channel took the viewership gold ring last night with 9.17 million watching, as a returning Quantico (0.8/3) was up a tenth among the 18-49 from the fast affiliates of its last original of February 20 when it had The Bachelor before it.

Despite that NBC demo win for Monday, newbie Taken did not have a good night with the series based on a certain big screen franchise about a man with certain skills down 17% to hit a new low. In fact, hitting lows hit also were 24: Legacy (0.8/3) and a crossover leaning Supergirl (0.6/2), which matched its season worst. CBS’ Kevin Can Wait (1.1/4), Man With A Plan (1.0/4), newbie Superior Donuts (1.0/4) and 2 Broke Girls (1.0/4) all went down to season lows too.

At least doing better than hitting a low, Fox’s APB (0.7/2), the CW’s Jane The Virgin (0.3/1) and the House of Moonves’ Scorpion (1.1/4) all stayed the same as their March 13 results.