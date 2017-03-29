Ahead of the Season 4 premiere on April 23, HBO has released the official trailer and key art for its acclaimed comedy Silicon Valley.

At the end of Season 3, Jared’s (Zach Woods) clickfarm scam had been discovered and covered up, a scandal threatened to gut Hooli king Gavin Belson (Matt Ross), a side project could become an accidental focus, and Erlich (T.J. Miller) and Big Head (Josh Brener) have a new asset.

Thomas Middleditch stars as Richard Hendricks, the code-brilliant but corporate-clueless company runner whose billion-dollar platform could change everything — if he and his team of uber coders (Kumail Nanjiani, Martin Starr) can ever get it all together. Amanda Crew, Suzanne Cryer and Jimmy O. Yang co-star in the comic techie romp, which was created by Mike Judge & John Altschuler & Dave Krinsky.

Season 4 kicks off Sunday, April 23 at 10 PM on HBO. Check out the trailer above and key art below: