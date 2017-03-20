Hulu has given a second-season pickup to drama Shut Eye starring Jeffrey Donovan with a new showrunner.

Former Hell On Wheels showrunner John Shiban will take over the helm of the show under a new overall deal he has signed with Sony Pictures TV. Shiban will replace David Hudgins who was showrunner in Season 1.

Created and executive produced by Les Bohem, Shut Eye, which launched in December, centers on Charlie Haverford (Donovan), a scammer with a small chain of fortune-telling storefronts and contracts building tricks for a family that controls the business in the greater chunk of Los Angeles. A blow to the head from a client’s angry boyfriend intersects with a hypnosis session while auditioning a new “clairvoyant,” and suddenly, a man whose entire life has been based on fraud begins to see and feel some very real and fundamental truths. Charlie’s wife Linda (KaDee Strickland) is sick and tired of their mediocre life and wants to break away from Fonso (Angus Sampson), the single father who runs the Marks family’s psychic empire and controls the Haverford’s future. Isabella Rossellini co-stars as Rita, the cunning, seductive and sadistic matriarch of the Marks clan.

Shiban will executive produce alongside Bohem, Mark Johnson, Melissa Bernstein and Larysa Kondracki.

Shiban, repped by ICM Partners, previously served as a consulting producer on Breaking Bad, executive produced by Johnson, co-exec produced by Bernstein and produced by Sony TV. He recently served as an executive producer on Da Vinci’s Demons.