Shudder, the premium streaming service backed by AMC Networks, has acquired the Scandi-noir drama Jordskott from ITV Studios Global Entertainment. The first two episodes of Season 1 will launch April 6, with two new episodes premiering each week thereafter.

The 10-episode first season focuses on the seven-year disappearance of police investigator Eva Thörnblad’s daughter, Josefine. Still attempting to deal with the grief of her loss, Eva (Moa Gammel) is haunted by the belief that her child did not drown during their fateful trip to the Silverhojd Lake but was abducted. When a young boy goes missing in the same area, this motivates Eva to delve deeper into the mystery of the forest and confront her darkest fears. Göran Ragnersta, Richard Forsgren and Lia Boysen co-star. Season 2 will premiere on Sweden’s SVT in the fall.

“Jordskott has thrilled us with its alternative take on the crime drama phenomenon with elements of supernatural and Nordic-Noir mystery,” said Aurelie de Troyer,” VP Global Acquisitions at Shudder. “We are excited to bring this series to our North American members and this is a compelling addition to the ever-expanding Shudder slate of films and series.”

Shudder focuses on in thriller, suspense, and horror content, and Jordskott adds to its streaming lineup that also includes such recently acquired fare as miniseries Beyond the Walls and features Prevenge, Sadako vs. Kayako, We Go On and Dearest Sister.