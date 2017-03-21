Showtime has put in development Los Hermanos, an edgy comedy series from Aaron Kaplan’s Kapital Entertainment.

Written by Hayes Davenport (Vice Principals), Los Hermanos is about two brothers from Chula Vista, California — a town close to the U.S. Mexican border near San Diego — who start an unconventional business together to pay for their mom’s healthcare.

Davenport executive produces Los Hermanos with Kapital’s Kaplan and Dana Honor. Writer-comedian Davenport serves as a writer-producer on Kapital’s HBO comedy series Divorce.

At Showtime, Kapital has the upcoming Chicago-set drama series The Chi, from Lena Waithe, Elwood Reid and Common.

