EXCLUSIVE: Shout! Factory has acquired worldwide rights to writer/director Kevin Shulman’s new feature film, Untitled Shulman Horror Project about a well-known reporter who is held captive by terrorists that are threatening to behead her. However, they have no idea what terror awaits them from her. The film, which is currently shooting in and around L.A., is being shot from a script that Shulman wrote with his brother Nathaniel. Shout! Factory picked it up its horror genre entertainment imprint, Scream Factory Films.

Scream Factory Films previously distributed an original production Fender Bender and have acquired other films for theatrical release as well, including Bite and Bloodsucking Bastards.

Shulman is a former music video director who then turned his attention towards film and, most recently, telvision. He last directed Her Dark Past for Lifetime.

Eoin Macken (Resident Evil: The Final Chapter, NBC’s The Night Shift), Kristina Klebe (Dementia, Proxy, Halloween), Bill Moseley (House of 1000 Corpses, The Devil’s Rejects), Faran Tahir (Iron Man, Star Trek, Escape Plan) and William Forsythe (The Rock, The Bronx Bull) star in the film. The horror feature has been developed, produced and co-financed by Jeremy M. Rosen and Kevin Shulman for Roxwell Films, and is now co-financed and executive produced by Shout! Factory.

Rosen and the director also recently announced that they also optioned The Family, a New York Times bestseller about Charles Manson, the murders and his women. The book is being adapted by Guinevere Turner for director Mary Harron; they last teamed for American Psycho.

Executive producers for the new, untitled horror film from Shulman are Richard Foos, Bob Emmer, Garson Foos, Jordan Fields, Gus Krieger, Scott Adler and Gary Lawrence. The co-executive producer is Kristina Klebe. Untitled Shulman Horror Project will be a production of Scream Factory Films, Roxwell Films and Axiom 8.

Shout! Factory is handling worldwide sales and distribution.

The deal was negotiated by Bruce Eisen of the law offices of Bruce David Eisen for Shout! Factory and Jeremy M. Rosen for Roxwell Films.