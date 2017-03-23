EXCLUSIVE: Maika Monroe and Jeremy Allen White have been set to star in Shotgun, a romantic drama/offbeat comedy indie film that was written and will be directed by Dirk Gently’s Holistic Detective Agency co-star Hannah Marks and Joey Power in their feature directorial debuts. Yale Productions’ Jordan Yale Levine will produce with Jordan Beckerman, Michael J. Rothstein and WYSJ Media’s Sean Glover. WYSJ’s Wei Wang is executive producer.

The pic centers on Elliot (White) and Mia (Monroe) as they develop a fast relationship after one of them is diagnosed with a life-changing illness. Production is set to begin this month with The Exchange handling sales.

Monroe’s credits include the breakout indie horror pic It Follows and Independence Day: Resurgence. White plays Lip Gallagher on Showtime’s Shameless, which is coming back for an eighth season; his film credits include Rob The Mob and Twelve.

“Maika and Jeremy could not be more perfectly suited to bring the complex and challenging characters of Mia and Elliot to life,” Marks said. Added Power: “We are big fans of their work, and are incredibly grateful and excited to have them on board.

As an actress Marks, who plays Amanda Brotzman on BBC America’s Dirk Gently, also appeared in the anthology thriller Southbound and is up next in the indie Almost Home based on the Jessica Blank novel.

“Hannah and Joey have created a story that is wholly original, yet universal in its exploration of how we deal with life’s most trying circumstances,” Levine said. I’m so proud to partner with them on this fantastic project.”