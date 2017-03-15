Deadline has confirmed that Ivan Reitman is in very early pre-production on Summer of Love, and that the Canadian pop singer-songwriter Shawn Mendes whose known for such hits as “Stitches” and “Treat You Better” will topline.

Reitman is behind the underlying story of Summer of Love, and Shawn Wines, Lorene Scafaria and Leonard Blum have worked on the screenplay. Summer of Love is not a musical in the La La Land sense, rather it’s being billed as a comedy with music. The plot is currently under strict wraps. Word is that Mendes, a Paradigm client, has been in contention for some time. Currently, Summer of Love is not set up any specific studio.