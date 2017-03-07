Shaunette Renée Wilson has booked a series regular role opposite Manish Dayal, Matt Czuchry and Bruce Greenwood in The Resident, Fox’s medical drama pilot produced by Antoine Fuqua.

Written by Amy Holden Jones, Hayley Schore & Roshan Sethi and directed by Phillip Noyce, The Resident centers on an idealistic young doctor who begins his first day under the supervision of a tough, brilliant senior resident who pulls the curtain back on all of the good and evil in modern day medicine. Lives may be saved or lost, but expectations will always be shattered. Wilson will play Mina Okafor, a Nigerian rising surgical star recently trained on a new device that could redefine surgery.

Wilson most recently appeared on Showtime’s Billions opposite Damian Lewis and Paul Giamatti and will next be seen in Marvel Studios’ Black Panther. She’s repped by UTA and Authentic Talent & Literary Management.