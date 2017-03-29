Shaun White, the Olympic gold medal-winning snowboarder who has branched out into fashion and festivals among other business interests, has signed with UTA. The agency has been involved in Air + Style, the annual action sports and music fest that takes place in Europe, Asia and the U.S. and in which White is majority shareholder.

White had been with CAA Sports.

UTA will rep White’s interests in live events, music, film, TV, licensing and endorsements, digital media and business development. Those include his clothing line WHT Space, a partnership with Burton snowboards, and ownership in Mammoth Resorts that owns Mammoth, Big Bear, June and Snow Summit in California.

White is currently prepping for the 2018 Winter Games in PyeongChang.