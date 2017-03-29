Will Chase (Nashville), Jackson Hurst (NCIS: Los Angeles, Drop Dead Diva) and Rodney and Party of Five alumna Jennifer Aspen are set for recurring roles opposite Amy Adams in HBO’s eight-episode drama series Sharp Objects, from Entertainment One and Blumhouse Television.

Written by Marti Noxon based on the book by Gillian Flynn and directed by Jean Marc Vallée, Sharp Objects centers on crime reporter Camille Preaker (Adams), who, fresh from a brief stay at a psychiatric hospital, must return to her tiny hometown to cover the murders of two preteen girls. Trying to put together a psychological puzzle from her past, Camille finds herself identifying with the young victims a bit too closely.

Chase will play Bob Nash, the hot tempered father of Ann Nash, Wind Gap’s first murder victim. He’s estranged from his wife, supporting his three other kids, and it has taken its toll on him. Hurst is Kirk Lacey, a man with big dreams who got stuck in his small town, a place which reminds him of his futility and a shameful incident from his past. Aspen will portray Jeannie Keene, the mother of John and Natalie Keene. Her decision to move from Philadelphia to Wind Gap has proven disastrous — her husband has left, her daughter is missing and her only son is rumored to be the prime suspect. In addition to Adams, they join previously announced cast Patricia Clarkson, Eliza Scanlen, Elizabeth Perkins, Madison Davenport, Chris Messina and Taylor John Smith.

