Taylor John Smith has been cast opposite Amy Adams in HBO’s eight-episode drama series Sharp Objects, from Entertainment One and Blumhouse Television.

Written by Marti Noxon based on the book by Gillian Flynn and directed by Jean Marc Vallée, Sharp Objects centers on crime reporter Camille Preaker (Adams), who lives an isolated life as she attempts to numb the pain of her past. Fresh from a brief stay at a psychiatric hospital, she’s sent on assignment to her quaint, Missouri hometown to cover the gruesome murder of a preteen girl. The toxic Southern hospitality amplifies her self-destructive tendencies and triggers a series of events that lead to a terrifying reckoning.

Smith will play John Keene. John has barely slept since the murder of his 13-year-old sister, Natalie Keene. His sensitive and temperamental nature raises eyebrows and causes him to become a prime suspect in the murder investigation.

Noxon, writer of the pilot, will serve as the showrunner and will write episodes along with Flynn. Executive producers are Jason Blum, Charles Layton and Jessica Rhoades for Blumhouse Productions, as well as Adams, Flynn, Noxon, Vallée, Nathan Ross and Gregg Fienberg.

Patricia Clarkson, Eliza Scanlen, Elizabeth Perkins, Madison Davenport and Chris Messina also star.

Smith’s recent TV credits include a recurring on American Crime and guest-starring role on Faking It. He was cast as the male in last season’s CBS pilot Cruel Intentions. He’ll also be seen on the big screen in upcoming films Hunter Killer and Tatterdemalion. He’s repped by ICM Partners and Felker Toczek Suddleson Abramson.

Adams, Noxon and Flynn are represented by WME. Adams is also represented by Brillstein Entertainment Partners and Sloane, Offer, Weber, Dern, LLP. Blum is represented by CAA.