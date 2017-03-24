Resurrection alum Matt Craven has been cast opposite Amy Adams in HBO’s eight-episode drama series Sharp Objects, from Entertainment One and Blumhouse Television.

Written by Marti Noxon based on the book by Gillian Flynn and directed by Jean Marc Vallée, Sharp Objects centers on crime reporter Camille Preaker (Adams), who lives an isolated life as she attempts to numb the pain of her past. Fresh from a brief stay at a psychiatric hospital, she’s sent on assignment to her quaint Missouri hometown to cover the gruesome murder of a preteen girl. The toxic Southern hospitality amplifies her self-destructive tendencies and triggers a series of events that lead to a terrifying reckoning.

Craven will play Vickery, police chief of the small Missouri town of Wind Gap. Attractive in a quiet way and “broken in” like a nice old pair of jeans, he is essentially mellow in temperament but is put out by the arrival of a St. Louis reporter and a Kansas City detective, there to investigate a series of murders in his seemingly quaint town.

Craven is best known for his roles as Sheriff Fred Langston on ABC’s Resurrection and Clayton Jarvis on NCIS. He also recurred on Justified and next will be seen in feature Awakening the Zodiac. He’s repped by Frontline and Innovative.

