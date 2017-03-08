Eliza Scanlen (Home and Away) is set for a lead role opposite Amy Adams in HBO’s eight-episode drama series Sharp Objects, from Entertainment One.

Written by Marti Noxon based on the book by Gillian Flynn and directed by Jean Marc Vallée, Sharp Objects centers on reporter Camille Preaker (Adams). Fresh from a brief stay at a psychiatric hospital, Camille must return to her tiny hometown to cover the murders of two preteen girls. Trying to put together a psychological puzzle from her past, Camille finds herself identifying with the young victims a bit too closely.

Scanlen will play Amma, the 13-year-old half-sister of Camille (Adams). Having grown up in the small town of Wind Gap, Missouri, she lives a double life: as a restrained and girlish daughter when at home with her parents, and as a brash, impetuous teenager when out with friends.

Noxon, who serves as writer/showrunner, executive produces alongside Adams; Flynn, who is writing multiple episodes; and Big Little Lies‘ Vallée, who is directing all episodes and serves as co-editor. Also executive producing are Jason Blum, Charles Layton, Jessica Rhoades for Blumhouse Productions and Nathan Ross.

Scanlen is known for her roles in Grace and Australian TV series Home and Away. She’s repped by Independent Management Company in Australia and Velocity Entertainment Partners in the U.S.

Noxon co-created and executive produces the critically praised Lifetime drama series UnReal. She is also the creator and executive producer of Bravo’s first scripted drama series Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce, and directed its season finale this year. She also serves as executive producer of CBS medical drama series Code Black, which was based on the Los Angeles Film Festival award-winning documentary, which she produced.