Chris Messina is set for a lead role opposite Amy Adams in HBO’s eight-episode drama series Sharp Objects, from Entertainment One.

Written by Marti Noxon based on the book by Gillian Flynn and directed by Jean Marc Vallée, Sharp Objects centers on reporter Camille Preaker (Adams). Fresh from a brief stay at a psychiatric hospital, Camille must return to her tiny hometown to cover the murders of two preteen girls. Trying to put together a psychological puzzle from her past, Camille finds herself identifying with the young victims a bit too closely.

Messina will play Kansas City Detective Richard Willis, who is brought in to provide support to a small town Sheriff searching for the killer of a young girl. His investigation stalls until he meets Camille (Adams) who is covering the crime for a St. Louis paper. The lines between their professional and personal relationship are blurred as they try to solve this mystery.

Noxon, writer of the pilot, will serve as the showrunner and will write episodes along with Flynn. Executive producers are Jason Blum, Charles Layton and Jessica Rhoades, as well as Adams, Flynn, Noxon, Vallée and Nathan Ross.

Messina was last seen co-starring with Ben Affleck in Warner Bros’ Live By Night. Other credits include The Mindy Project, HBO’s The Newsroom, Argo and Damages. He’s repped by WME.