Sharon Leal (Supergirl) will lead the cast of CBS’ untitled Jenny Lumet drama pilot, a character-based procedural from writer Lumet and exec producers Katie Couric, David Marshall Grant, Alex Kurtzman, Heather Kadin and Richard Shepard, who also directs. Also cast as a male lead in the project is Vice Principals‘ Sheaun McKinney.

Penned by Lumet with Grant supervising, the untitled drama centers on an elite team of investigators for the Northeast Regional U.S. Hate Crimes Unit who solve myriad crimes against humanity as they confront their own biases. Leal will play Lt. Naomi Barr, the passionate, relentless leader of the hate crimes task force in NYC. McKinney will portray Michael, the liaison between the mayor’s office and the hate crimes task force. They join previously cast Grace Rex, Brad William Henke, Zach Appelman and Kevin Daniels.

Leal most recently recurred as M’gann M’orzz on Supergirl and also recurred on Grimm. Her feature credits include Dreamgirls and Why Did I Get Married? She’s repped by Paradigm and Authentic.

McKinney has been pretty busy. He co-stars as Dayshawn on the HBO limited comedy series Vice Principals, which returns for its second and final installment this summer. Additionally, he has a season-long arc on the new NBC comedy series Great News, and has an arc on FX’s upcoming drama series Snowfall. He’s repped by UTA and Tash Moseley Management.