NYPD Blue alumna Sharon Lawrence is set as a series regular opposite John Larroquette and Bobby Moynihan in CBS’ single-camera comedy pilot Me, Myself & I. Written by Dan Kopelman and directed by Randall Einhorn, Me, Myself & I examines one man’s life over a 50-year span. The show will focus on three distinct periods in Alex Riley’s life: as a 14-year-old in 1991, a 40-year-old in present day (Moynihan) and a 65-year-old in 2042 (Larroquette). Lawrence will play Eleanor (2042). In 1991, she was known as Nori, the unrequited love of Alex’s teenage life. Now, she’s the widowed owner of a diner, who reconnects with Alex (Larroquette) 50 years later. Lawrence, known for her role of Sylvia Costas on ABC’s NYPD Blue, recently recurred on NBC’s Game of Silence. Other recent TV credits include Shameless, Rizzoli & Isles, and Grey’s Anatomy, which earned her a fourth Emmy nomination. She’s repped by APA and Authentic Management.

Wunmi Mosaku (Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice) has booked a series regular role in CBS’ NASA-themed drama pilot Mission Control, from The Martian author Andy Weir, The Martian producer Simon Kinberg and CBS Studios. Written by Weir and directed by Jeremy Podeswa, Mission Control revolves around the next generation of NASA astronauts and scientists who juggle their personal and professional lives during a critical mission with no margin for error. Mosaku will play Rayna, the Mission’s public affairs officer. She’ll next be seen in John Ridley’s upcoming Showtime series Guerrilla and ITV’s Fearless. Previous credits include Stephen Poliakoff’s Dancing on the Edge and features Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them, Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice and Philomena. She’s repped by Principal Entertainment LA, Gersh, and Scott Marshal in London.