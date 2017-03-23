EXCLUSIVE: More contestants continue to join New Line/Warner Bros.’ Jason Bateman-Rachel McAdams comedy Game Night with Catastrophe Emmy nominee Sharon Horgan set to play Sarah, the date that Billy Magnussen’s Ryan brings along to the evening of comedy errors. While Ryan has a predilection for dating millennial girls, Sarah is more normal, clever and of an appropriate age.

Game Night, directed by John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein, centers around a group of couples who regularly play games, but this particular night turns into a real murder mystery. Meanwhile, Sarah devises a side plan during the night that potentially impacts Brooks the game night architect played by Kyle Chandler.

Horgan was nominated for an Emmy in the outstanding comedy series writing category for Amazon’s Catastrophe which she stars, writes and executive produces with Rob Delaney. She is also an EP and writer for HBO’s Divorce series and previously co-wrote and starred in the BBC comedy series Pulling. She is repped by WME, United Agents and Nelson Davis.

Mark Perez wrote the original screenplay for Game Night with Goldstein and Daley working on the most recent draft.