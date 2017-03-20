Former White Collar star Sharif Atkins is set as a series regular opposite Michael Urie and Annie Mumolo in Amy’s Brother, Fox’s single-camera comedy executive produced by the husband-and-wife duo of Melissa McCarthy and Ben Falcone via Warner Bros TV. Written and co-executive produced by Jim Cashman and Mitch Silpa and directed/exec produced by Beth McCarthy Miller, Amy’s Brother is about an unconventional family that is formed when a successful type-A man, Matthew (Urie), and his estranged sister, Amy (Mumolo), and her two children find themselves not only back in one another’s lives but also living under one roof. Atkins will play Christian Chase, the slick, cut-throat top seller at Regency Realty, Christian Chase always seems to close the deal…one step ahead of Matthew (Urie) Atkins is repped by Stone Manners Salners and Wright Entertainment.

Derek Gaines has booked a series regular role opposite Jon Rudnitsky and Diona Reasonover in NBC’s multi-camera comedy pilot Relatively Happy. Written and executive produced by Max Mutchnick and Jeff Astroff and directed by James Burrows, Relatively Happy revolves around an adult brother and sister, Henry (Rudnitsky) and Heather (Angelson), who wind up living together for the first time since they were kids, after one of them suffers a big loss. They become each other’s wingman, shoulder to cry on, best friend and punching bag as they navigate love, loss and work while helping to get each other “un-stuck.” Gaines will play Royal, Henry’s (Rudnitsky) best friend since childhood. Royal is now his upstairs neighbor and is desperately trying to be “Brooklyn,” though he grew up in “Brookline.” Despite being good-looking and charming, Royal is remarkably neurotic, especially about keeping his girlfriend, Sydney (Reasonover), happy. Gaines recently hosted MTV’s Broke Ass Game Show and is a cast member on MTV’s Joking Off and truTV’s Greatest Ever. He made his stand-up comedy TV debut in 2015 on AXS TV’s Gotham Comedy Live. He’s repped by Gersh and CH Entertainment.