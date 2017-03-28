After congratulating President Donald Trump on creating the “least popular bill since Cosby,” Late Night host Seth Meyers devoted his Closer Look segment to the collapse of Trumpcare, despite POTUS’s campaign promise to repeal and replace Obamacare lickety-split once in the Oval office.

Turns out Washington was a lot more broken than Trump thought – that’s what Trump surrogates were saying by way of explanation.

In one of his more serious riffs, Meyers noted the Republican Party “campaigned on this for seven years, ran on it in four consecutive national elections and voted on it more than 60 times in Congress and now, it turns out that was all just one big con.” He wondered “whether the Republican party is even a serious governing party, capable of getting things done. Even Republicans are starting to admit it might not be, Meyers added, quoting Florida Rep. Tom Rooney who said, “I’ve been in this job eight years and I’m wracking my brain to think of one thing our party has done that’s been something positive…that’s been something other than stopping something else from happening.”

But, with the deal-making skills Trump campaigned on turning out “to be a complete sham,” Trump was not willing to admit failure on his campaign promise, instead insisting he never promised to repeal and replace Obamacare in 64 days. “That’s right, he said one day,” Meyers reminded.

Looking for someone to blame, Trump instigated another of his absurd dramas over the weekend when he tweeted that people should be sure to watch a Fox News Channel program Meyers said Trump had only mentioned once before.

Meyers joined a chorus of comics mocking Trump surrogates who insisted Trump had only tweeted that people should watch Saturday’s Judge Jeanine show because “he’s a fan.” It’s a complete coincidence she opened the telecast loudly blaming House Speaker Paul Ryan for Trumpcare’s collapse an calling for him to resign, those surrogates said.

“Trump’s team is now defending it, saying he likes to recommend TV shows:

Q:’Mr. Trump, tell us about your health care plan.’

A: ‘Well, just check out tonight’s episode of The Walking Dead.”