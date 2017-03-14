Late-night shows dined on White House counselor Kellyanne Conway’s spying-microwaves interview, in defense of President Donald Trump’s claim he was wiretapped by then-President Obama during the 2016 campaign.

“Lying is now such a central feature of the Trump administration that many in D.C. take it for granted,” Late Night’s Seth Meyers said in his Closer Look segment.

“One thing that happens when you make as many wild unproven claims as Trump does, is that people have to go to ridiculous lengths to try to defend those claims,” Meyers continued, by way of introducing Conway’s much-mocked interview to the Bergen County Record. When asked if she had proof Obama had wiretapped Trump, she began to talk about microwaves with cameras and other spying gadgets now on the market.

On Monday morning, Conway did the TV news rounds and tried to clarify her remarks by claiming she was answering a question about wiretapping in general, including the “I’m not Inspector Gadget” gag that was a favorite of late-night hosts.

Where Trump’s behavior has real consequences is when it comes to healthcare, Meyers warned.

He played clips of candidate Trump telling fans “You’re going to have such great health care at a tiny fraction of the cost and it’s going to be so easy,” followed by a clip of President Trump telling cameras of the GOP’s new health care plan, “Now, I have to tell you its an unbelievably complex subject. Nobody knew health care could be so complicated.”

“In his defense,” Meyer said, posting a photo of Trump’s doctor.

Trump seems so befuddled by Trumpcare, he has deferred to House Speaker Paul Ryan, despite telling voters he would be different than Republicans like Ryan.”