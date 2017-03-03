After a rough start as POTUS Trump finally had what many pundits considered a good day on Tuesday when his address to the Joint Session of Congress got flowing reviews,” Seth Meyers said on Late Night’s Closer Look segment.

But one day later the euphoria was over after news reports that he had meetings with Russia’s ambassador to the U.S. when still a senator and adviser to Trump’s campaign.

While the drama was unfolding in Washington, Trump was in Virginia visiting a new aircraft carrier, the USS Gerald R Ford:

“What a place. It really feels like place. You stand on that deck and you feel like you’re standing on a very big piece of land. But this is better than land,” Trump said. Which Meyers joked, is the new Navy fight song.

Turns out, Trump’s attorney general, who also was a former adviser to the campaign and was the first member of the Senate to declare his support for Trump, met with the Russian ambassador while Russia allegedly was engaged in a campaign of cyber attack to interfere in the election. But Sen. Al Franken asked Sessions about this very topic under oath during his senate confirmation hearing, and Sessions answered that he had had no communications with Russia.

Hours before Meyers’ show aired, Sessions announced he would recuse himself from any investigation into contact between Trump campaign aides and Russian officials. That was a turnaround after Sessions previously issued a statement that he met with the Russian ambassador, not as a Trump advisor, but as a senator and senior member of armed services committee.

“You see honey I slept with that woman as accountant Mike, not as your husband Mike. It’s totally different!” Meyers snarked.