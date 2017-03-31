Michael Flynn’s request for immunity has been nixed by the Senate Intelligence Committee, NBC News is reporting.

Basing their report on two congressional sources, NBC News says that a lawyer for the National Security Adviser was told it is “wildly preliminary” and that immunity is “not on the table” at the moment. NBC’s second source said the Senate committee is “not receptive” to Flynn’s immunity request “at this time.”

Cable news Thursday was all but given over to coverage of Flynn’s immunity request, with everyone speculating on what, exactly, Flynn wanted to tell the committee and what, exactly, he wanted immunity from.

BREAKING SENATE INTEL: SSCI has let Flynn know they're "not receptive" to his immunity request "at this time," @KenDilanianNBC & I report — Kasie Hunt (@kasie) March 31, 2017

On Thursday, Flynn’s lawyer said, “No reasonable person, who has the benefit of advice from counsel, would submit to questioning in such a highly politicized, witch hunt environment without assurance against unfair prosecution.”

Earlier today, President Donald Trump tweeted that Flynn “should ask for immunity in that this is a witch hunt (excuse for big election loss), by media & Dems, of historic proportion!”