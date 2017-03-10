“Don’t make me make the podium move!” White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer jokingly warned reporters during today’s televised press briefing when asked whether President Donald’s morning tweet boasting of new jobs numbers violated federal regs.

It played extremely well with the White House press corps.

Spicer’s joke was a sly reference to Melissa McCarthy’s second Saturday Night Live appearance last month as Spicer at White House Press Briefing. In the segment, McCarthy had first taken a leaf-blower to Cecily Strong’s questioning reporter, then rode Spi

NBC Broadway Video

cer’s podium, Segway-style, into the gaggle of press, sending them scrambling in a panic to get out of the podium’s path.

Spicer reportedly wanted to make a joke about McCarthy’s impression of him at a briefing when she made her debut as Spicer in early February, but it has been ixnayed by OTUSPay.

Today, Spicer finally got his moment, when a reporter noted “Obviously you guys were excited by the jobs report, but maybe a little too excited,” noting President Donald Trump had tweeted within an hour of the jobs data coming out, in violation of federal regs. “I’m wondering if there is counseling in the president’s future” the reporter asked though, in his defense, the reporter chuckled, while asking, at the improbability.

“What I understand is that rule was instituted to deal with market fluctuations,” Spicer said, adding, “I could be wrong.”

Spicer called “a bit silly” the suggestion there was anything improper in Trump tweeting “Great way to start a Friday” along with the “actual numbers that you all have reported.”

“I mean, don’t make me make the podium move!” Spicer warned.

Big laughter in the briefing room.

“Honest to god, every reporter here reported out that we had 235 thousand jobs, 4.7 % [unemployement rate]. There isn’t a TV station that didn’t go live to it,” Spicer continued, having won over the room. “So, to tweet out ‘Great way to start a Friday’? I think, yes, the president was excited to see more Americans go back to work. I don’t think that’s exactly a market disruption.”