“The President’s intention right now is to donate his salary at the end of the year, and he has kindly asked that you all help determine where that goes,” White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer told members of the press at today’s briefing.

After winning the election, President-elect Donald Trump told 60 Minutes he would take a $1 salary and give the rest to charity or turn it back to the U.S. Treasury. Before today’s briefing, various media outlets had asked the White House where Trump donated

AP

his February paycheck, without receiving response.

Making his surprise announcement that Trump was seeking press input where he should send his paycheck, Spicer explained, “The way that we can avoid scrutiny is to let the press corp determine where it should go.”

Press in the room understandably thought Spicer was kidding, what with Trump having in the past called them the enemy of the American people. So they responded with laughter.

He was not kidding.

“In all seriousness, I think his view is he made a pledge to the American people; he wants to donate it to charity and he’d love your help to determine where it should go,” Spicer insisted.

White House Correspondents Association was suggested on the spot. Trump has declined the organization’s invitation to attend next months annual WHCA Dinner, which is a scholarship fundraiser for aspiring journalists.

“That would be a great way to do it,” Spicer snarked and moved on.