“He’s a fan of the show, plain and simple,” White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said today, when asked whether President Donald Trump owed House Speaker Paul Ryan an apology for plugging Judge Jeanine’s Saturday show in which she demanded Ryan resign over Trumpcare’s flop.

Asked at today’s White House Press Briefing if he owes Ryan an apology for telling America to be sure to watch that particular edition of Justice with Judge Jeanine, Spicer shot back “For what? For supporting a show on Fox? No.”

But, Spicer acknowledged Trump had some cleaning up to do after the episode aired, saying the president and Ryan talked extensively over the weekend, and repeating, “Again, he is a fan of the show and tweeted out support of it, plain and simple.”

The morning after Trump’s embarrassing Trumpcare failure in the House, he tweeted that we all should be sure to watch Judge Jeanine’s Fox News Channel show that night:

Lending credibility to Spicer’s claim Trump did not know she would loudly call for Ryan to step down, Judge Jeanine had portrayed Trump as a Washington rube who got duped by Ryan into embracing his Obamacare replacement strategy.

While describing Trump as the one “one man [voters] believed could do it, a compete outsider,” she insisted, “No one expected a businessman to completely understand the nuances, the complicated ins and outs of Washington and its legislative process.”

Ryan, she said, grabbed Trump by his naivete, and had his way with him:

“Speaker Ryan, you come in with all your swagger…and you sell sell him a bill of goods, which ends up a complete and total failure, and allow his president in his first 100 days to come out of the box like that?” she shouted at the camera.

Ryan, JJ scoffed, “failed to deliver the votes on his health-care bill – the one trumpeted to repeal and replace Obamacare, The one he had seven years to work on, the one he hid under lock and key in basement of Congress, the one that had to be pulled to prevent embarrassment of not having enough votes to pass.”