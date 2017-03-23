White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer swatted at CNN’s new report that the FBI has information suggesting President Donald Trump associates “may have coordinated” with Russians on the release of information damaging to Dem candidate Hillary Clinton during the election.

Citing anonymous U.S. officials, CNN began reporting Wednesday night that the FBI is reviewing the information – part of the probe FBI director James Comey revealed earlier this week.

“There’s probably more evidence that CNN colluded with the Clinton campaign to give her questions than the Trump campaign gave any kind of collusion,” Spicer snarked at today’s press briefing, when asked about that report. Obviously prepared for the question, Spicer also read a portion of CNN’s report.

Spicer’s reference was to the revelation that then CNN-commentator Donna Brazile had given a question to Camp Clinton that CNN intended to ask during a Dem town-hall broadcast. Ironically, that reveal was among the bits of damaging information about Clinton that was revealed via Wikileaks. CNN ended its relationship with Brazile in the wake of that leak.