President Donald Trump “does not really think that President Obama went up and tapped [Trump’s] phone personally, but there is no question the Obama administration, that there were actions about surveillance and other activities that occurred in the 2016 election,” White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said at today’s White House Press Briefing.

In his March 4 tweets, Trump tweeted that he had just learned President Obama had had his wires tapped in Trump Tower during the election, calling Obama a “bad or sick guy.”

Today is the deadline for the Department of Justice to turn over to the House Intelligence Committee any evidence to support Trump’s unsubstantiated claim about Obama.

At today’s press briefing, Spicer noted Trump had used the words “wire tap” in quotes, which means the press should not take it literally, but generically:

“That is a widely reported activity that occurred back then. The president used the word ‘wire tap’ in quotes to mean broadly surveillance and other activities during that, and that is a given,” Spicer told White House correspondents in the briefing room.

“It is interesting how many news outlets reported that this activity was taking place during the 2016 election cycle and now are wondering where the proof is. It is many of the same outlets in this room that talked about the activities that were going on back then,” he added.

On March 4, Trump tweeted:

“Terrible! Just found out that Obama had my “wires tapped” in Trump Tower just before the victory. Nothing found. This is McCarthyism!”

…and:

“Is it legal for a sitting President to be “wire tapping” a race for president prior to an election? Turned down by court earlier. A NEW LOW!”

…and:

“I’d bet a good lawyer could make a great case out of the fact that President Obama was tapping my phones in October, just prior to Election!”

…and:

“How low has President Obama gone to tapp [sic] my phones during the very sacred election process. This is Nixon/Watergate. Bad (or sick) guy!”