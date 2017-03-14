Sean Hayes and his Hazy Mills Productions partner Todd Milliner have embarked upon and accomplished the feat of delivering a time capsule on the evolution of comedy with the CNN documentary series The History of Comedy.

“There hasn’t been a documentary that gets to the heart of the history of comedy,” says Milliner. The eight-part series, which premiered on Feb. 9 and is also executive produced by Emmy Award winners Mark Herzog and Christopher G. Cowen, explores different facets of laughter’s art form, but “it’s not linear” says Hayes.

Episode one “F***ing Funny” spotlights how stand-ups have pushed the boundaries on profanity and raunchiness as seen through Redd Foxx, Lenny Bruce, Richard Pryor and George Carlin, specifically his seven dirty words bit from the 1970s. Episodes air each Thursday at 10PM ET/PT and this week episode five focuses on “Cultural Divide” and how racial humor has crossed cultural barriers and united people in laughter. Episode 6, “Parody and Satire” airs on March 23.

Episode 2, “The Funnier Sex” explored females’ comedic crusade from the writers’ room to the stand-up mic. Another episode, “Spark of Madness,” looks at the tormented geniuses Pryor, Jonathan Winters and Robin Williams as a means to uncover what drives comics. The final episode airing April 6 is “Politics Aside” examining how comedy keeps the powers that be in check. Hayes and company have had no problem lining up a Who’s Who of comedy to shell out their thoughts on the topics including Sarah Silverman, Judd Apatow, Marc Maron, Keegan-Michael Key, Conan O’Brien, Lewis Black and Patton Oswalt to name a few.

“We got a kick out of learning from theses icons that are in our show, The History of Comedy, and I will continue to keep learning from them for the rest of my life, now that they’re in a show that everyone can watch the genesis of how [comedy] happens,” explains Hayes.

Other topics traversed are from how everyday life inspires comedians (episode 3’s “Comedy in Real Life”) to the rise of the fake news show ala SNL‘s “Weekend Update” and Comedy Central’s The Daily Show (episode 4 “Ripped From the Headlines).

One of the takeaways from the doc series per Hayes: “Everything influences everything else.”

Adds Milliner, “No matter how things change, they all come back to the same thing. People are using what’s happening in the world for comedy in the same way they’ve been doing for 100 years. We’re just in color.”