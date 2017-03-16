EXCLUSIVE: Screen Engine/ASI has just hired former Nielsen exec Aaron Paquette as a senior VP as the market research company continues building out its TV group. The research veteran comes to Screen Engine/ASI with about 20 years of experience, especially in content testing, marketing evaluation, tracking, brand health and positioning, and consumer insights and trends. He will report to the TV group’s exec VP Ellen Ryan.

Just prior to joining the company Paquette was executive VP of the media and entertainment division of Maru/Matchbox (formerly Vision Critical). Before joining Vision Critical in 2012, Paquette served for nearly three years as senior VP of client services at Nielsen where he oversaw content testing and primary research for some of the company’s largest network and studio accounts.

Before that, he founded and ran the TV practice at OTX for more than six years, overseeing content testing, ad sales research, brand health tracking, demand studies, segmentation, awareness tracking, consumer insights and qualitative.

Paquette began his career with eight years on the client side at CBS and Sony Pictures Television.