‘Scream’ TV Series Eyes Reboot For Season 3 On MTV

The upcoming 6-episode third season of MTV’s series Scream will be hitting the reset button. I hear that the network and producing company, Dimension TV, are looking to reboot the show, based on the hit teen movie franchise, with a new storyline and new cast.

The plan is tentative as the project is still searching for a new showrunner who would shape the concept for Season 3, but I hear MTV, which just went through a major regime overhaul, remains committed to the series. While the new showrunner may opt to include references to events and characters from the first two seasons, I hear the idea is to start fresh by reimagening the cult title. MTV and Dimension had no comment.

I hear the cast of the series had been quietly given permission to take other jobs, and star Willa Fitzgerald just booked a series regular role on the Fox pilot Behind Enemy Lines in first position.

Scream was renewed for a third season in October with a 6-episode order, down from the 10- and 13-episode first and second seasons. This is the second showrunner change on the series. Jill Blotevogal and Jaime Paglia served as showrunners on Season 1, with Blotevogel rewriting the original pilot script by Jay Beattie and Dan Dworkin. Michael Gans and Richard Register were brought in as showrunners at the beginning of the second season.