Doctor Strange actor Scott Adkins has been tapped as the lead in Benattar/Thomas Productions’ sci-fi action thriller Incoming, with helm Eric Zaragoza making his film directorial debut. XLrator Media has secured the North American distribution rights to the film, which is currently in production in in Belgrade, Serbia. Jorge Saralegui wrote the screenplay, based on an original story by Rick Benattar, Nigel Thomas and Jorge Saralegui, about an International Space Station that now serves as a prison. When the imprisoned terrorists take over the Station and turn it into a missile aimed at Moscow, only a shuttle pilot and a rookie doctor can stop them. Adkins, repped by BWH and Gersh, plays a rogue CIA agent who has his own plans for the station and the terrorists within. The film is financed by the UK’s Sharp House Foreign sales will be handled by Premiere Entertainment Group. Rick Benattar and Nigel Thomas are producing alongside Premiere’s Elias Axume and Red Production’s Milos Dukelic. Executive producers are XLrator’s Barry Gordon and Michael Radiloff, and Sharp House’s Ian Sharp, Rebecca Joerin-Sharp and Emma Dutton.

REX/Shutterstock

Julia Jones, whose credits include Taylor Sheridan’s Wind River and The Twilight Saga, has joined the cast of Hard Powder, the Hans Petter Moland-directed remake that star Liam Neeson. Written by Frank Baldwin, the pic centers on snowplow driver Nels, who seeks to revenge on the cartel after his son is murdered and sparks a turf war between a local gangster and a Native American mafia boss. Michael Shamberg and StudioCanal are producing. Jones will play Aya, a smart, protective mother who is prepared to make sure her ex-husband doesn’t damage their son’s potential for a good childhood. She’s repped by Innovative Artists and Untitled Entertainment.