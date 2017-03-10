Ahead of Schitt’s Creek‘s Season 3 finale on Pop on April 5, the cable network has renewed the Canadian comedy series for a fourth season. Co-creators and father-son team Eugene and Daniel Levy will continue as executive producers and writers.

Schitt’s Creek was Pop’s first original scripted show. The acquired show airs in Canada on CBC, which also is renewing it for Season 4 today. This is the first time Pop is picking up the series simultaneously with its Canadian network, an indication of its importance to the U.S. network, whose renewals had usually come weeks after CBC’s. Schitt’s Creek is Pop’s most-watched original series in Live+same day with more than a half million nightly viewers. Season three is up double-digits from season two (+20%) and season one (+39%), with all key demos delivering increases.

Schitt’s Creek stars Eugene Levy and Catherine O’Hara in an on-screen reunion as well as Daniel Levy, Annie Murphy, Chris Elliott, Emily Hampshire, Sarah Levy and Jennifer Robertson.

“Schitt’s Creek has become a brand-defining television series for Pop—a culturally relevant, clever, full of heart comedy that is perfect for these crazy times,” said Brad Schwartz, President of Pop. “Season after season, we are seeing significant audience growth, heightened buzz, critical acclaim and award-season chatter.”

Commissioned by CBC, Schitt’s Creek is produced by Not A Real Company Productions Inc. and created by Eugene Levy and Daniel Levy. The executive producers are Eugene Levy, Daniel Levy, Andrew Barnsley, Fred Levy, and Ben Feigin. Schitt’s Creek is distributed internationally by ITV Studios Global Entertainment.