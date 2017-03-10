Saycon Sengbloh (Scandal) and Griffin Freeman (Paper Towns) have signed on for series regular roles opposite Archie Panjabi, Austin Stowell, Erin Moriarty and Rita Wilson in Fox’s untitled university thriller drama pilot (formerly known as Controversy).

Written by Up in the Air co-writer Sheldon Turner, directed by This Is Us’ John Requa & Glenn Ficarra and executive produced by Scandal co-executive producer Judy Smith, the untitled drama, from 20th TV and Turner and Jennifer Klein’s Vendetta Productions, tackles the hot-button topic of college campus sexual assault. It centers on Matt Kincaid (Stowell), the Junior Counsel of a prestigious Illinois university who must deal with an out-of-control scandal when a female student, Cassie (Moriarty), accuses several star football players of sexual assault. Kincaid gets to work with Jourdan Price (Panjabi), a crisis management consultant brought in to help with the scandal. From the football coaches and boosters who wield outsize influence, to a university administration under siege, the series explores the high-profile controversy as well as the corrosive, dangerous nature of institutional power.

Sengbloh will play Ava, a cop who worked her way up to being a detective who is investigating several football players accused of assault. Freeman is Tommy, the star quarterback of the university’s football team.

Sengbloh was nominated for a Tony Award for the Broadway production of Eclipsed; and is currently recurring on Scandal. She’s repped by Stewart Talent and Impression Entertainment.

Freeman’s credits include the feature Paper Towns and guest roles on The Walking Dead, Atlanta and Ray Donovan, among others. He’s repped by CESD Talent and Robert Stein Management.