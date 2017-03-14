It’s official — NBC has picked up a primetime version of , which will have a four-week run during the show’s summer hiatus, beginning Thursday, Aug. 10, at 9 PM.

The half-hour telecast will feature Weekend Update anchors Colin Jost and Michael Che, with additional SNL cast members also set to make appearances.

Talks about a potential primetime installment of Weekend Update started earlier several weeks ago amidst a ratings resurgence for the late-night staple, which, since the Donald Trump inauguration, has been ranking among the top programs of the week in adults 18-49, beating primetime competition, with its best ratings in decades.

“SNL is having its best season in a quarter of a century — how many shows can say that?! — so we didn’t want them to take the summer off,” said Robert Greenblatt, Chairman, NBC Entertainment. “We’re thrilled to have Colin Jost and Michael Che continuing their unique brand of news with fresh ‘Weekend Update’ shows in primetime this August.”

So far this season, Saturday Night Live originals are averaging a 3.57 rating in adults 18-49 and 11.022 million viewers overall in Live+7. This makes it the show’s top-rated season at this point in eight years in 18-49 (since 2008-09) and most-watched season in 24 years (since 1992-93). Versus year-ago averages, SNL is up +21% in adult 18-49 rating and up 2.2 million persons or +26% in total viewers.

NBC previously brought Weekend Update to primetime in October 2008, when Seth Meyers and Amy Poehler hosted Saturday Night Live Weekend Update Thursday in the weeks leading up to the Presidential election between Barack Obama and John McCain. It returned for an additional six episodes in 2009, followed by a brief comeback in September 2012.