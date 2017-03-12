A cute, Trump-loving pooch gave NBC’s Saturday Night Live its sharpest political voice last night. Though Alec Baldwin brought his Donald back and a faux commercial hawked an Ivanka Trump fragrance called “Complicit,” it was the pug who marked his territory all over the evening’s political terrain.

“I can’t even have a conversation with you liberal snowflakes,” says the Fox-loving hound by way of a new scientific invention that translates dog thoughts into human voices.

The sketch, called “Translater” (watch it above), stars Scarlett Johansson, Kyle Mooney and Mikey Day as scientists presenting their mutt-to-man translator to skeptical investors (Alex Moffat, Cecily Strong). After a false start or two, the machine kicks in, shocking the brainiacs not by its innovations but by the pup’s political affiliation.

“I like Trump,” says Max the dog. “He’s my man.” When his appalled owner (Johansson) suggests something’s wrong with the machine, the helmeted and wired-up Max (Beck Bennett doing the voice work, I think) deadpans, “There’s no glitch. Donald Trump is our president, he carried our electoral college fair and square. One big change is better than business as usual.”

But isn’t Trump a racist? “What do you know about black people,” says Max to his owner. “You’ve never brought one into our house once. It is absoluately true, Helen. Plus Trump is the only one who isn’t owned by Wall Street.”

Women’s right to choose? “You didn’t afford me a choice when you cut off my balls.”

At one point during the sketch, after the little gizmo helmet slipped off the dog and Johannson put it back in place, Bennett seemed to ad-lib about her “condescending attitude” that made him “vote for Trump in the first place.” Not since an uncooperative horse voiced by Gilda Radner as Mr. Ed’s widow has SNL so cleverly improvised its way around a critter.

In another political minded bit last night (you can watch Alec Baldwin’s Trump cold open here), SNL unveiled “Complicit,” a new fragrance by Ivanka Trump that suggests the First Daughter is, well, complicit.

With Johansson as a clearly unwelcome Ivanka at a swanky New York soiree, the commercial’s voice-over intones, “She’s beautiful. She’s powerful. She’s complicit,” and “She’s loyal. She’s devoted…but probably shoulda bounced after that whole Access Hollywood bus thing…”

“When she watches Titanic, she probably thinks she’s Rose. But sorry, girl, you’re Billy Zane.”

The “Complicit” sketch gets a solid grade for Johansson’s performance, but couldn’t really come close to last October’s “Melanianade,” a highlight of the SNL season so far. In case your glass of Melanianade needs refreshing, drink up:

Last night’s SNL was on better footing, though, with ‘A Sketch for the Women,” an aim-is-true arrow at male vanity and mansplaining. In a seemingly serious intro, Johansson and Aidy Bryant explain that the female writing staff and cast took Wednesday off in solidarity with the A Day Without a Woman protest, and Beck Bennett and Kyle Mooney kindly offered to write a sketch for them.

Needless to say, the guys just don’t get it. The sketch, though, puts even Max to shame.