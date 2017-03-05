There was no Alec Baldwin as President Donald Trump or Melissa McCarthy as Press Secretary Sean Spicer last night. Without its biggest recent draws and after three weeks off, NBC’s Saturday Night Live returned from a hiatus with a 5.2 Live+Same Day household rating in the metered markets and a 2.3 adults 18-49 rating in the markets with local people meters.

This was down from the highly rated last episode before the break — which was hosted by Baldwin and featured McCarthy as Spicer and drew a 7.2 household rating and a 3.6 in 18-49 — but in line with the two shows that proceeded it — (5.1, 2.5), (5.0, 2.5) — as SNL continues its strong ratings run with Trump in office.

However, this was SNL‘s lowest 18-49 rating in the markets with local people meters since the last episode before Trump’s inauguration (4.3 in HH, 2.0 in 18-49). But the 2.3 demo rating still would qualify as the fourth highest result for the week in primetime or late-night.

Vs. the show’s March 2016 average, last night’s show was +30% in meter-market households and up +21% in 18-49.

In L+SD, SNL this season has averaged a 2.24 rating in 18-49 nationally and 7.617 million viewers overall, and in L+7, its averages have grown to a 3.57 in 18-49 and 11.022 million viewers.