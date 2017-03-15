Three days later due to a Nielsen delay, we have the metered market ratings for the March 11 telecast of Saturday Night Live, hosted by Scarlett Johansson and featuring musical guest Lorde. It drew a 4.8 Live+same day household rating and a 2.2 adults 18-49 rating in the markets with local people meters.

That was off from the previous week’s episode hosted by Octavia Spencer (5.2 in HH, 2.3 in 18-49) and the lowest since Donald Trump’s inauguration, which had launched a hot streak for the venerable late-night skit show — (5.1, 2.5), (5.0, 2.5), (7.2, 3.6 for the show hosted by Alec Baldwin and featuring Melissa McCarthy’s hugely popular Sean Spicer impersonation), and (5.2, 2.3).

Still, versus SNL‘s 2016 March average, the March 11 telecast was up +20% in meter-market households and up +16% in 18-49 (people meters). Versus the same point last season, SNL originals in Live+7 are up +21% in 18-49 nationally (3.57 vs. 2.94) and +2.253 million persons or +26% in total viewers (11.022 million vs. 8.769 million) for SNL‘s most-watched season at this point in 24 years.

NBC took notice and just ordered a four-week summer primetime edition of SNL: Weekend Update.