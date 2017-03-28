Saturday Night Live will kick off its live-coast-to-coast shows next month with Harry Styles as musical guest for the Jimmy Fallon-hosted April 15 show. Styles, who rose to fame as one-fifth of One Direction — the British boy band that has assaulted pop charts around the world during the 2010s — is making his feature acting debut with a role in Christopher Nolan’s upcoming Dunkirk and might show off those chops in some skits.

Related
'Saturday Night Live: Weekend Update' Set For Summer Primetime Run On NBC

NBC

Fallon’s previously announced hosting gig will mark the Tonight Show star’s third time fronting NBC’s SNL, following his six-season run as a castmember from 1998-2004. His appearance coincides with the launch of  “Race Through New York Starring Jimmy Fallon,” a thrill ride set to open April 6 at Universal Orlando Resort.

SNL said this month that it will wrap its 41st season with an unprecedented run of four episodes airing live in all four U.S. time zones.