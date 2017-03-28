Saturday Night Live will kick off its live-coast-to-coast shows next month with Harry Styles as musical guest for the Jimmy Fallon-hosted April 15 show. Styles, who rose to fame as one-fifth of One Direction — the British boy band that has assaulted pop charts around the world during the 2010s — is making his feature acting debut with a role in Christopher Nolan’s upcoming Dunkirk and might show off those chops in some skits.

Fallon’s previously announced hosting gig will mark the Tonight Show star’s third time fronting NBC’s SNL, following his six-season run as a castmember from 1998-2004. His appearance coincides with the launch of “Race Through New York Starring Jimmy Fallon,” a thrill ride set to open April 6 at Universal Orlando Resort.

SNL said this month that it will wrap its 41st season with an unprecedented run of four episodes airing live in all four U.S. time zones.